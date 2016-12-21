New Cabinet in Lebanon vows to 'preserve stability'

In this photo released by the Lebanese Government, Lebanese President Michel Aoun, center, meets with Lebanese Prime Minister designate, Saad Hariri, right, and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, left, at the Presidential Palace in Baabda, east of Beirut, Lebanon, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016. A new 30-member national unity Cabinet headed by prime minister Saad Hariri has been announced in Lebanon seven weeks after a news president was elected.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.