Middle East France to hold peace conference on January 15 Ben Ariel,

French officials announced on Thursday that around 70 countries will gather in France on January 15 for a conference to throw the international community's weight behind a two-state solution in the Israeli-Palestinian Arab conflict. Neither Israeli nor Palestinian Arab representatives will be present at the meeting, but France intends to invite Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmud Abbas and Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to Paris some time afterwards to be briefed on the outcome of the talks, the foreign ministry said, according to AFP .

