Lebanese Ngo "Kayany" Bags Cma CGM Corporate Foundation 2016 Prize
On Thursday, December 22, the President of CMA CGM Corporate Foundation, Mrs. Nala Saad, handed over the 2016 Prize of the Corporate Foundation to Mrs. Nora Joumblatt, founder and president of the NGO "KAYANY" at CMA CGM head office in Beirut. Founded in 2013, the Lebanese NGO "KAYANY", which means "my existence", aims at providing schooling and psychosocial support to the most vulnerable Syrian children refugees in Lebanon.
