Lebanese musician nominated for 2017 ...

Lebanese musician nominated for 2017 Grammy Awards

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Al Bawaba

Imad-Roy El-Amin, a 24-year-old Canadian-born Lebanese singer , songwriter and producer recently heard he had joined a small group of artists of Arab descent nominated for the 2017 Grammy Awards. Amin, who goes by stage name Imad Royal, discusses dropping out of college, his Lebanese roots and the perks of being "different" in an interview with The Daily Star.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Dec 27 happygilmore 121,909
News Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11) Oct '16 Kinetic Sunni 165
News The Wisdom And Mercy Of Islam (Apr '10) Aug '16 west is best 1,117
News US gives Lebanon $50 million of military assist... Aug '16 boko palmach 2
News Syrians make easy scapegoats in Lebanon Jul '16 Athiest 1
News 60 Minutes crew, Brisbane mother facing kidnapp... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Neville Thompson 1
News Once accommodating neighbors now turn back Syri... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Riding the Range 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Wall Street
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,786 • Total comments across all topics: 277,448,292

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC