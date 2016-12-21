Lebanese musician nominated for 2017 Grammy Awards

Imad-Roy El-Amin, a 24-year-old Canadian-born Lebanese singer , songwriter and producer recently heard he had joined a small group of artists of Arab descent nominated for the 2017 Grammy Awards. Amin, who goes by stage name Imad Royal, discusses dropping out of college, his Lebanese roots and the perks of being "different" in an interview with The Daily Star.

