Lebanese lawmakers set to scrap law forgiving rapists who marry victim

Monday Dec 19 Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Women's rights campaigners in Lebanon said they were confident that lawmakers were set to abolish a law that absolves convicted rapists of their punishment if they marry their victim. Rights groups have led a campaign protesting the law on the grounds it sides with rapists rather than protecting victims.

