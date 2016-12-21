Kerry's Israel speech garners some Ar...

Kerry's Israel speech garners some Arab praise - but Arab shrugs, too

Housing construction is ongoing in Homat Shmuel, or Har Homa, on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, in East Jerusalem, on land expropriated in 1991. Although disputed by Israel, Homat Shmuel is considered an illegal Israeli settlement by much of the world.

