Kader Attia to Curate Project for Sharjah Biennial 13

Kader Attia will curate a project as part of Sharjah Biennial 13, Tamawuj , organized by Christine Tohme. Tohme draws on Sharjah's unique positioning in the region in order to expand the biennial by inviting four "interlocutors" to curate projects across four other sites: Dakar, Senegal; Ramallah, Palestine; Istanbul, Turkey; and Beirut, Lebanon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.