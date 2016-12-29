Kader Attia to Curate Project for Sha...

Kader Attia to Curate Project for Sharjah Biennial 13

Kader Attia will curate a project as part of Sharjah Biennial 13, Tamawuj , organized by Christine Tohme. Tohme draws on Sharjah's unique positioning in the region in order to expand the biennial by inviting four "interlocutors" to curate projects across four other sites: Dakar, Senegal; Ramallah, Palestine; Istanbul, Turkey; and Beirut, Lebanon.

