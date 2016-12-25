Japanese Red Army member Okamoto living calmly in Lebanon refugee camp
Kozo Okamoto, a Japanese Red Army member who participated in a 1972 airport attack in Israel, is living calmly in Lebanon where he was granted political asylum, it has been learned. Okamoto, 69, eats rice every morning and watches Japanese television programs, according to a person related to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine , which gives protection to Okamoto.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|8 hr
|happygilmore
|121,909
|Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11)
|Oct '16
|Kinetic Sunni
|165
|The Wisdom And Mercy Of Islam (Apr '10)
|Aug '16
|west is best
|1,117
|US gives Lebanon $50 million of military assist...
|Aug '16
|boko palmach
|2
|Syrians make easy scapegoats in Lebanon
|Jul '16
|Athiest
|1
|60 Minutes crew, Brisbane mother facing kidnapp... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Neville Thompson
|1
|Once accommodating neighbors now turn back Syri... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Riding the Range
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC