Japanese Red Army member Okamoto living calmly in Lebanon refugee camp

Kozo Okamoto, a Japanese Red Army member who participated in a 1972 airport attack in Israel, is living calmly in Lebanon where he was granted political asylum, it has been learned. Okamoto, 69, eats rice every morning and watches Japanese television programs, according to a person related to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine , which gives protection to Okamoto.

Chicago, IL

