In multicultural Lebanon, Nativity scenes are common in public places
Amid the turmoil in the Middle East and persecution of Christians in surrounding countries, the Christmas spirit is evident in Lebanon: sparkling lights, decorated trees and even mangers in public places. "Wherever you go you can find Christmas decorations," even in the cities and the places where the residents are Muslim, Maronite Father Joseph Soueid told Catholic News Service.
