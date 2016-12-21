Hezbollah chief says Arab armies, reg...

Hezbollah chief says Arab armies, regimes being destroyed for Israel

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The Times of Israel

Hassan Nasrallah predicts 'axis of resistance' will surface victorious in regional conflicts; Lebanese PM vows to conquer disputed border area The leader of the Lebanon-based Hezbollah terror group said Tuesday that powers are acting to undermine Arab regimes and their armies for the benefit of Israel, and predicted that the anti-Western "axis of resistance" will be the eventual victor in the various regional conflicts it is facing. The comments came as Lebanon's newly minted prime minister Saad Hariri said resisting Israel and struggling to regain to the Har Dov area from the Jewish state would be a central plank of his government's agenda.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) 12 hr Moanz8838 121,910
News Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11) Oct '16 Kinetic Sunni 165
News The Wisdom And Mercy Of Islam (Apr '10) Aug '16 west is best 1,117
News US gives Lebanon $50 million of military assist... Aug '16 boko palmach 2
News Syrians make easy scapegoats in Lebanon Jul '16 Athiest 1
News 60 Minutes crew, Brisbane mother facing kidnapp... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Neville Thompson 1
News Once accommodating neighbors now turn back Syri... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Riding the Range 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,281 • Total comments across all topics: 277,422,129

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC