Hezbollah chief says Arab armies, regimes being destroyed for Israel
Hassan Nasrallah predicts 'axis of resistance' will surface victorious in regional conflicts; Lebanese PM vows to conquer disputed border area The leader of the Lebanon-based Hezbollah terror group said Tuesday that powers are acting to undermine Arab regimes and their armies for the benefit of Israel, and predicted that the anti-Western "axis of resistance" will be the eventual victor in the various regional conflicts it is facing. The comments came as Lebanon's newly minted prime minister Saad Hariri said resisting Israel and struggling to regain to the Har Dov area from the Jewish state would be a central plank of his government's agenda.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|12 hr
|Moanz8838
|121,910
|Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11)
|Oct '16
|Kinetic Sunni
|165
|The Wisdom And Mercy Of Islam (Apr '10)
|Aug '16
|west is best
|1,117
|US gives Lebanon $50 million of military assist...
|Aug '16
|boko palmach
|2
|Syrians make easy scapegoats in Lebanon
|Jul '16
|Athiest
|1
|60 Minutes crew, Brisbane mother facing kidnapp... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Neville Thompson
|1
|Once accommodating neighbors now turn back Syri... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Riding the Range
|1
