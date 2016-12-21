Hezbollah chief says Arab armies, regimes being destroyed for Israel

Hassan Nasrallah predicts 'axis of resistance' will surface victorious in regional conflicts; Lebanese PM vows to conquer disputed border area The leader of the Lebanon-based Hezbollah terror group said Tuesday that powers are acting to undermine Arab regimes and their armies for the benefit of Israel, and predicted that the anti-Western "axis of resistance" will be the eventual victor in the various regional conflicts it is facing. The comments came as Lebanon's newly minted prime minister Saad Hariri said resisting Israel and struggling to regain to the Har Dov area from the Jewish state would be a central plank of his government's agenda.

