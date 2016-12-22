French foreign minister visits Lebano...

French foreign minister visits Lebanon in show of support

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Fox News

French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault, arrives to meets with Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri, at the Government House in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016. Ayrault is in Beirut to meet with Lebanese officials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Dec 16 bisbeebeadmaned 121,908
News Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11) Oct '16 Kinetic Sunni 165
News The Wisdom And Mercy Of Islam (Apr '10) Aug '16 west is best 1,117
News US gives Lebanon $50 million of military assist... Aug '16 boko palmach 2
News Syrians make easy scapegoats in Lebanon Jul '16 Athiest 1
News 60 Minutes crew, Brisbane mother facing kidnapp... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Neville Thompson 1
News Once accommodating neighbors now turn back Syri... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Riding the Range 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,540 • Total comments across all topics: 277,329,749

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC