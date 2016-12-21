Fragile Syria truce holding despite i...

Fragile Syria truce holding despite isolated violence

The Times of Israel

Syrian civilians drive past a tractor removing rubble as the Syrian government starts to clean up areas formerly held by opposition forces in the northern city of Aleppo on December 27, 2016, in the Shaar district. BEIRUT, Lebanon - A fragile calm was holding across Syria on Friday after a truce brokered by Russia and Turkey came into effect, a potentially major breakthrough after nearly six years of conflict.

Chicago, IL

