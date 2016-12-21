Four million in Damascus without mains water after springs targeted - UN
BEIRUT: Four million people in Damascus have been without safe drinking water supplies for more than a week after springs outside the Syrian capital were deliberately targeted, the United Nations said on Thursday. Water supplies from the Wadi Barada and Ain al-Fija springs which serve 70 percent of Damascus and its surroundings had been cut, the U.N.'s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said.
