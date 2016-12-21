Four million in Damascus without mains water after springs targeted - UN

BEIRUT: Four million people in Damascus have been without safe drinking water supplies for more than a week after springs outside the Syrian capital were deliberately targeted, the United Nations said on Thursday. Water supplies from the Wadi Barada and Ain al-Fija springs which serve 70 percent of Damascus and its surroundings had been cut, the U.N.'s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.