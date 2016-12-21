For Departed or Retired Senior Admin,...

For Departed or Retired Senior Admin, Concordia Paid $1.1 Million Last Year

The payments for administrative leave are not considered severance and are standard in university practices, according to Concordia University spokesperson ClA©a Desjardins. File Photo Claire Loewen Concordia paid approximately $1.1 million to five departed senior administrators for the 2015-2016 academic year, according to recent financial documents from the university.

Chicago, IL

