Berlin attack suspect Anis Amri: Euro...

Berlin attack suspect Anis Amri: Europe's most wanted man

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: USA Today

Berlin attack suspect Anis Amri: Europe's most wanted man Investigators feared the Tunisian national had been radicalized. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2hd6yuQ A portrait released by the German Federal Police Office shows two pictures of a Tunisian man identified as Anis Amri, suspected of being involved in the Berlin Christmas market attack, that killed 12 people Dec. 19. BERLIN - Europe's most wanted man was not an Islamic extremist who went unnoticed among Germany's massive refugee population.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Dec 16 bisbeebeadmaned 121,908
News Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11) Oct '16 Kinetic Sunni 165
News The Wisdom And Mercy Of Islam (Apr '10) Aug '16 west is best 1,117
News US gives Lebanon $50 million of military assist... Aug '16 boko palmach 2
News Syrians make easy scapegoats in Lebanon Jul '16 Athiest 1
News 60 Minutes crew, Brisbane mother facing kidnapp... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Neville Thompson 1
News Once accommodating neighbors now turn back Syri... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Riding the Range 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,540 • Total comments across all topics: 277,329,753

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC