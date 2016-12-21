Beirut rings in the New Year with jump in hotel bookings
Hotels are hoping that President Michel Aoun will visit Gulf countries very soon to encourage them to lift the travel ban they imposed on Lebanon earlier this year. Beirut hotel reservations for New Year's soared by 20 percent this year compared to last, but Gulf nationals are still shying away from the country, according to Pierre Ashkar, president of the Syndicate of Hotel Owners.
