Arab alternative singer finds inspira...

Arab alternative singer finds inspiration in taxi rides

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Dec 25 Read more: KION 46

In Beirut, that bustling Lebanese capital that continues to live in the shadows of a 15-year year civil war, communities are still segregated, distrustful and divided over many fault lines that only taxi drivers can dare to cross. In the backseat of one of those green or navy old Mercedes-Benz taxis sits singer and songwriter Yasmine Hamdan, listening to the driver's tales from Beirut's diverse neighborhoods, engaging in serious and not so serious political discussions, and taking notes of those amusing statements that transpire in the rickety car.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KION 46.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Tue happygilmore 121,909
News Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11) Oct '16 Kinetic Sunni 165
News The Wisdom And Mercy Of Islam (Apr '10) Aug '16 west is best 1,117
News US gives Lebanon $50 million of military assist... Aug '16 boko palmach 2
News Syrians make easy scapegoats in Lebanon Jul '16 Athiest 1
News 60 Minutes crew, Brisbane mother facing kidnapp... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Neville Thompson 1
News Once accommodating neighbors now turn back Syri... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Riding the Range 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,064 • Total comments across all topics: 277,406,344

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC