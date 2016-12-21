Aleppo sees shelling, air strikes again as Assad urges peace talks

Syrian rebels shelled Aleppo and air strikes resumed around the city on Friday as Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his allies said the insurgents' withdrawal from the city could pave the way towards a political solution for the country. A general view shows damage on the entrance to al-Zarab souk in the Old city of Aleppo, Syria December 13, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.