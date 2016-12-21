A rarity: murder of ambassador in lin...

A rarity: murder of ambassador in line of duty

Monday Dec 19 Read more: South China Morning Post

The killing of Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrei Karlov , in Ankara on Monday was a rare event: the assassination of an international envoy in the line of duty. September 11, 2012: US ambassador Chris Stevens and three other American staff are killed when a mob of Libyan protesters, angered by reports of a film deemed insulting to Islam, storm the US consulate in Libya's second city Benghazi.

Chicago, IL

