A rarity: murder of ambassador in line of duty

The killing of Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrei Karlov , in Ankara on Monday was a rare event: the assassination of an international envoy in the line of duty. September 11, 2012: US ambassador Chris Stevens and three other American staff are killed when a mob of Libyan protesters, angered by reports of a film deemed insulting to Islam, storm the US consulate in Libya's second city Benghazi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.