A life in flux for Lebanon's Dom community

Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Al Jazeera

The Dom community's origins go back to India, from where they migrated to the Middle East and now reside in countries including Lebanon, Syria and Turkey. hey suffer from extreme poverty and social marginalisation, with little access to health, education, formal employment and adequate housing.

