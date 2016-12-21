A legacy of war in Lebanon's unknown mass graves
Visitors to the pricey district of central Beirut should be careful where they tread: dead bodies from the Lebanese civil war could be buried at every corner. Everything from the city's pedestrian pathways, to its car parks, to its flashy malls and luxurious skyscrapers may stand on the graves of civilians killed during Lebanon's 1975-1990 war - and more buried remains could lie scattered throughout Lebanon, experts say.
