Startup Wise Guys: Armenia is a small country with great tech

Last week Microsoft Innovation Center Armenia held the Investor and Mentorship Day, organized by Startup Wise Guys accelerator , Paris-based StartDoon investment initiative and Microsoft Innovation Center with support from As a result , OnQuark customs service solutions provider won the quota for Techchill in Riga in February, 2018. Another Armenian startup LiveBoard earned admission to Startup Wise Guys accelerator's selection in Latvia.

Chicago, IL

