Startup Wise Guys: Armenia is a small country with great tech
Last week Microsoft Innovation Center Armenia held the Investor and Mentorship Day, organized by Startup Wise Guys accelerator , Paris-based StartDoon investment initiative and Microsoft Innovation Center with support from As a result , OnQuark customs service solutions provider won the quota for Techchill in Riga in February, 2018. Another Armenian startup LiveBoard earned admission to Startup Wise Guys accelerator's selection in Latvia.
