Refugees frustrated and trapped in chilly Baltic states

Monday Jul 3 Read more: Newsday

Many refugees relocated to the small Baltic states by the EU face alienation and poverty and end up moving elsewhere in Europe. It is a headache for the EU, already embroiled in a bitter dispute with Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary over their refusal to accept refugees.

Chicago, IL

