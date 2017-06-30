Members of Nizami Ganjavi Int'l Cente...

Members of Nizami Ganjavi Int'l Center extend condolences to President Aliyev

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Today.Az

Members of Nizami Ganjavi International Center Rosen Plevneliev, President of the Republic of Bulgaria in 2012-2017, Rexhep Meidani, President of the Republic of Albania in 1997-2002, Valdis Zatlers, President of the Republic of Latvia in 2007-2011, extended condolences to Ilham Aliyev. "With sorrow we heard about the recent shelling and killing, especially of an innocent toddler in Nagorno-Karabakh and the casualties incurred bringing about unexpected escalation of your conflict.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Today.Az.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US levels sanctions against Russia over electio... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Battle Tested 37
News Interview: Riga "16+1" summit continues win-win... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Nenad Stevovic 1
News Latvia bans sales of energy drinks to under-18s (Jun '16) Jun '16 Steve Skulte 1
News How my grandmother's chutzpah helped Sugihara r... (Apr '16) Apr '16 uther pendragon 3
News VIDEO: The West Isn't Out to Save Ukraine; It's... (Jun '15) Jun '15 HNC 3
News EU not sure where Ukrainian 'Frankenstein monst... (May '15) May '15 FASCIST Ukraine 4
News Fastest cargo train linking China, Europe to ad... (May '15) May '15 xss test 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Sudan
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,978 • Total comments across all topics: 282,305,144

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC