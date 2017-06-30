Members of Nizami Ganjavi Int'l Center extend condolences to President Aliyev

Members of Nizami Ganjavi International Center Rosen Plevneliev, President of the Republic of Bulgaria in 2012-2017, Rexhep Meidani, President of the Republic of Albania in 1997-2002, Valdis Zatlers, President of the Republic of Latvia in 2007-2011, extended condolences to Ilham Aliyev. "With sorrow we heard about the recent shelling and killing, especially of an innocent toddler in Nagorno-Karabakh and the casualties incurred bringing about unexpected escalation of your conflict.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Today.Az.