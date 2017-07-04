Founding a subsidiary

Tallinna Kaubamaja Group is founding a new subsidiary with the aim to develop the group's automotive business in Latvia. TKM Auto OAoe, a 100% subsidiary of Tallinna Kaubamaja Group, is founding a 100% subsidiary with the business name in the Republic of Latvia.

