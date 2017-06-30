Dartz's bonkers Black Alligator debuts at start of 2017 Gumball 3000 rally
The SUV is the latest creation from Dartz's Prombron brand, and its debut in Riga is fitting considering the Latvian capital is home to Dartz. What exactly is the Black Alligator? The SUV, and its stretched sibling, the Black Shark , are the first members of the Prombron PRVY range which replaces the more extreme Prombron Kombat range .
