Boyz Foo Men: Foo Fighters and Boyz II Men's Shawn Stockman...
On Shaun Keaveny's breakfast show on BBC 6 Radio, Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins shared several news details about the upcoming Foo Fighters album Concrete and Gold . Among other things, Grohl discussed writing and recording lyrics for the album during the election at an Airbnb in Ojai, and Hawkins talked about the song he sings on the album, "Sunday Rain," which the band recently premiered at a show in Riga, Latvia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Spin.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US levels sanctions against Russia over electio... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Battle Tested
|37
|Interview: Riga "16+1" summit continues win-win... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Nenad Stevovic
|1
|Latvia bans sales of energy drinks to under-18s (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Steve Skulte
|1
|How my grandmother's chutzpah helped Sugihara r... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|uther pendragon
|3
|VIDEO: The West Isn't Out to Save Ukraine; It's... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|HNC
|3
|EU not sure where Ukrainian 'Frankenstein monst... (May '15)
|May '15
|FASCIST Ukraine
|4
|Fastest cargo train linking China, Europe to ad... (May '15)
|May '15
|xss test
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC