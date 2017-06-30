Agreement reached on opening of Microsoft Innovation Center in Riga
Environmental Protection and Regional Development Minister Kaspars Gerhards and an accompanying delegation from Latvia have met with Microsoft Corporation's management in the United States to reach agreement in principle on opening a Microsoft Innovation Center in Riga, as the Environmental Protection and Regional Development Ministry told LETA.... Read more...
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US levels sanctions against Russia over electio... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Battle Tested
|37
|Interview: Riga "16+1" summit continues win-win... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Nenad Stevovic
|1
|Latvia bans sales of energy drinks to under-18s (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Steve Skulte
|1
|How my grandmother's chutzpah helped Sugihara r... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|uther pendragon
|3
|VIDEO: The West Isn't Out to Save Ukraine; It's... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|HNC
|3
|EU not sure where Ukrainian 'Frankenstein monst... (May '15)
|May '15
|FASCIST Ukraine
|4
|Fastest cargo train linking China, Europe to ad... (May '15)
|May '15
|xss test
|1
