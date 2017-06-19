Watch: Foo Fighters Premiere New Song...

Watch: Foo Fighters Premiere New Song Live, It Features Drummer Taylor Hawkins On Lead Vocals [News]

Tonight in Riga, Latvia, Foo Fighters have premiered a brand new track off upcoming album "Concrete and Gold," due out on September 15. The song features drummer Taylor Hawkins on lead vocals.

