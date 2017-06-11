US Military Practices For A Second D-Day Landing
U.S. Marines assigned to the 1st Battalion, 23rd Infantry Convoy, prepare to load into assault amphibious vehicles during a beach landing in Ventspils, Latvia, as part of exercise BALTOPS 2017, June 6. BALTOPS is an annual U.S.-led, Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO- executed, multinational maritime exercise in the Baltic Sea region designed to enhance flexibility and interoperability among its participants. U.S. Marines engaged in a mock beach landing in the Baltics on Tuesday in a scene reminiscent of the D-Day landings of World War II.
