US Military Practices For A Second D-...

US Military Practices For A Second D-Day Landing

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Caller

U.S. Marines assigned to the 1st Battalion, 23rd Infantry Convoy, prepare to load into assault amphibious vehicles during a beach landing in Ventspils, Latvia, as part of exercise BALTOPS 2017, June 6. BALTOPS is an annual U.S.-led, Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO- executed, multinational maritime exercise in the Baltic Sea region designed to enhance flexibility and interoperability among its participants. U.S. Marines engaged in a mock beach landing in the Baltics on Tuesday in a scene reminiscent of the D-Day landings of World War II.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US levels sanctions against Russia over electio... Dec '16 Battle Tested 37
News Interview: Riga "16+1" summit continues win-win... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Nenad Stevovic 1
News Latvia bans sales of energy drinks to under-18s (Jun '16) Jun '16 Steve Skulte 1
News How my grandmother's chutzpah helped Sugihara r... (Apr '16) Apr '16 uther pendragon 3
News VIDEO: The West Isn't Out to Save Ukraine; It's... (Jun '15) Jun '15 HNC 3
News EU not sure where Ukrainian 'Frankenstein monst... (May '15) May '15 FASCIST Ukraine 4
News Fastest cargo train linking China, Europe to ad... (May '15) May '15 xss test 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,343 • Total comments across all topics: 281,685,997

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC