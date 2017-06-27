U.S., NATO Conclude Saber Strike 17 E...

U.S., NATO Conclude Saber Strike 17 Exercise

Monday Jun 26 Read more: U.S. Department of Defense

About 11,000 U.S. and NATO service members from 20 countries concluded the Saber Strike 17 exercise here on June 24. Pennsylvania Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Max Langford, a boom operator with the 171st Air Refueling Squadron, refuels a U.S. Air Force Global Strike Command B-52 Stratofortress during exercise Saber Strike 17 above Riga, Latvia, June 13, 2017.

