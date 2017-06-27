U.K. Uses Newspaper Pages to Reassure EU Citizens on Brexit
The British government reached out to European Union voters directly through local media in a bid to reassure them that the rights of their relatives and friends in the U.K. will be protected after Brexit. Newspapers from Madrid to Riga carried opinion pieces on Tuesday by Brexit Secretary David Davis, who tailored most of them slightly for the specific readership.
