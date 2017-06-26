Three to eight universities would be ...

Three to eight universities would be enough for Latvia

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: City Paper's Baltics Worldwide

Given the number of students and academic staff, three to eight universities would be enough for Latvia, Indrikis Muiznieks, rector of the University of Latvia, and Leonids Ribickis, rector of Riga Technical University , said on LNT commercial TV channel this morning, citing LETA.... Read more...

Start the conversation, or Read more at City Paper's Baltics Worldwide.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US levels sanctions against Russia over electio... Dec '16 Battle Tested 37
News Interview: Riga "16+1" summit continues win-win... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Nenad Stevovic 1
News Latvia bans sales of energy drinks to under-18s (Jun '16) Jun '16 Steve Skulte 1
News How my grandmother's chutzpah helped Sugihara r... (Apr '16) Apr '16 uther pendragon 3
News VIDEO: The West Isn't Out to Save Ukraine; It's... (Jun '15) Jun '15 HNC 3
News EU not sure where Ukrainian 'Frankenstein monst... (May '15) May '15 FASCIST Ukraine 4
News Fastest cargo train linking China, Europe to ad... (May '15) May '15 xss test 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,069 • Total comments across all topics: 282,043,701

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC