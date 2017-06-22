Swedish-owned firm to buy bad loan portfolio from Latvia's Reverta

Reverta, the state-owned company handling the distressed assets taken over from Latvia's Parex Bank which the government bailed out during the 2008 financial crisis, is selling its loan portfolio to Swedish-controlled firm Gelvora. Reverta said in a statement to Nasdaq Riga stock exchange on Thursday that it would gradually turn over 4,500 credit files to Gelvora as part of the deal, with the process expected to take approximately three months to complete.

