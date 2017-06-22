Swedish-owned firm to buy bad loan portfolio from Latvia's Reverta
Reverta, the state-owned company handling the distressed assets taken over from Latvia's Parex Bank which the government bailed out during the 2008 financial crisis, is selling its loan portfolio to Swedish-controlled firm Gelvora. Reverta said in a statement to Nasdaq Riga stock exchange on Thursday that it would gradually turn over 4,500 credit files to Gelvora as part of the deal, with the process expected to take approximately three months to complete.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US levels sanctions against Russia over electio...
|Dec '16
|Battle Tested
|37
|Interview: Riga "16+1" summit continues win-win... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Nenad Stevovic
|1
|Latvia bans sales of energy drinks to under-18s (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Steve Skulte
|1
|How my grandmother's chutzpah helped Sugihara r... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|uther pendragon
|3
|VIDEO: The West Isn't Out to Save Ukraine; It's... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|HNC
|3
|EU not sure where Ukrainian 'Frankenstein monst... (May '15)
|May '15
|FASCIST Ukraine
|4
|Fastest cargo train linking China, Europe to ad... (May '15)
|May '15
|xss test
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC