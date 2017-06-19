Startup Wise Guys accelerator to meet Armenian startups in Yerevan
Armenian startups will have the opportunity to take part in Investor and Mentorship Day on June 27 at Microsoft Innovation Center Armenia. The event is organized by Estonian Startup Wise Guys accelerator, Paris-based Startdoon initiative and Microsoft Innovation Center Armenia, supported by Investor and Mentorship Day for Armenian Startups is aimed at finding local early stage startups looking to go global and kick-start their business.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US levels sanctions against Russia over electio...
|Dec '16
|Battle Tested
|37
|Interview: Riga "16+1" summit continues win-win... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Nenad Stevovic
|1
|Latvia bans sales of energy drinks to under-18s (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Steve Skulte
|1
|How my grandmother's chutzpah helped Sugihara r... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|uther pendragon
|3
|VIDEO: The West Isn't Out to Save Ukraine; It's... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|HNC
|3
|EU not sure where Ukrainian 'Frankenstein monst... (May '15)
|May '15
|FASCIST Ukraine
|4
|Fastest cargo train linking China, Europe to ad... (May '15)
|May '15
|xss test
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC