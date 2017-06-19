Startup Wise Guys accelerator to meet Armenian startups in Yerevan

Armenian startups will have the opportunity to take part in Investor and Mentorship Day on June 27 at Microsoft Innovation Center Armenia. The event is organized by Estonian Startup Wise Guys accelerator, Paris-based Startdoon initiative and Microsoft Innovation Center Armenia, supported by Investor and Mentorship Day for Armenian Startups is aimed at finding local early stage startups looking to go global and kick-start their business.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.