Shotts grandad completes 450 mile cyc...

Shotts grandad completes 450 mile cycle despite Russian border guards mix-up

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 30 Read more: The Daily Record

James, who runs Ernie's Fish and Chicken Bar in Shotts, completed the mammoth cycle with friends and raised an incredible A 9150 in the process. A grandad dodged a mix-up with Russian border guards on his way to completing a 450-mile sponsored cycle across four countries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US levels sanctions against Russia over electio... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Battle Tested 37
News Interview: Riga "16+1" summit continues win-win... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Nenad Stevovic 1
News Latvia bans sales of energy drinks to under-18s (Jun '16) Jun '16 Steve Skulte 1
News How my grandmother's chutzpah helped Sugihara r... (Apr '16) Apr '16 uther pendragon 3
News VIDEO: The West Isn't Out to Save Ukraine; It's... (Jun '15) Jun '15 HNC 3
News EU not sure where Ukrainian 'Frankenstein monst... (May '15) May '15 FASCIST Ukraine 4
News Fastest cargo train linking China, Europe to ad... (May '15) May '15 xss test 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,826 • Total comments across all topics: 282,287,242

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC