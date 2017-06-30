Riga may host Latvian-Azerbaijani bus...

Riga may host Latvian-Azerbaijani business forum

Thursday Jun 29 Read more: Trend

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector The Latvian-Azerbaijani business forum is planned to be held in Riga July 17, the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation said in a message June 29. It is envisaged to organize bilateral meetings with Latvian businessmen within the framework of the forum.

Chicago, IL

