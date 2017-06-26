Notification on convocation of JSC "PATA Saldus" Annual General...

The Management Board of joint stock company "PATA Saldus" calls up and announces that Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of joint stock company "PATA Saldus" will take place on July 25, 2017 at 10:00 at premises of joint stock company "PATA Saldus", Kuldigas 86c, Saldus. 1.Reports of Management Board, Supervisory Council and statement of Sworn auditor on results of activity for 2016, approval of Annual report and Consolidated Annual report for the year 2016.

