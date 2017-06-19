Nizami Ganjavi Int'l Center hosts for...

Nizami Ganjavi Int'l Center hosts forum in Chine

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 22 Read more: Today.Az

A forum titled "Role of China in international relations: prospects of 'One belt, One road' initiative" was held in China. Co-chairs of the center, former Latvian President Vaira Vike-Freiberga and Director of the Bibliotheca Alexandria in Egypt Ismail Serageldin, and members of the center former Serbian President Boris Tadi?, former Latvian leader Valdis Zatlers, former Bulgarian President Rosen Plevneliyev, as well as scientists, researchers, public and political figures of China attended the event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Today.Az.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US levels sanctions against Russia over electio... Dec '16 Battle Tested 37
News Interview: Riga "16+1" summit continues win-win... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Nenad Stevovic 1
News Latvia bans sales of energy drinks to under-18s (Jun '16) Jun '16 Steve Skulte 1
News How my grandmother's chutzpah helped Sugihara r... (Apr '16) Apr '16 uther pendragon 3
News VIDEO: The West Isn't Out to Save Ukraine; It's... (Jun '15) Jun '15 HNC 3
News EU not sure where Ukrainian 'Frankenstein monst... (May '15) May '15 FASCIST Ukraine 4
News Fastest cargo train linking China, Europe to ad... (May '15) May '15 xss test 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,416 • Total comments across all topics: 282,019,464

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC