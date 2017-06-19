Nizami Ganjavi Int'l Center hosts forum in Chine
A forum titled "Role of China in international relations: prospects of 'One belt, One road' initiative" was held in China. Co-chairs of the center, former Latvian President Vaira Vike-Freiberga and Director of the Bibliotheca Alexandria in Egypt Ismail Serageldin, and members of the center former Serbian President Boris Tadi?, former Latvian leader Valdis Zatlers, former Bulgarian President Rosen Plevneliyev, as well as scientists, researchers, public and political figures of China attended the event.
