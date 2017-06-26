Music News Watch Foo Fighters perform...

Music News Watch Foo Fighters perform new song a Sunday Raina live

Thursday Jun 22

Dave Grohl and co performed the song for the first time live at a show in Riga, Latvia last night . 'Sunday Rain' is the ninth track on the band's new LP.

