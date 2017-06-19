logo of Latvia's embassy in Cairo - photo courtesy of embassy's facebook page
This issue was discussed with Egyptian Assistant Foreign Minister for European Affairs Ehab Nasr during his recent visit to Riga, Ambassador Sulca said in statements to MENA on Tuesday. The two sides discussed activating the scholarship programs funded by the two governments, as well as the possibility of increasing the participation in joint scientific research projects and the European project, she added.
