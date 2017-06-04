Local elections in Latvia bring littl...

Local elections in Latvia bring little change

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

The local elections in Latvia have brought little change to the Baltic country's municipalities, according to the preliminary results announced on Sunday by the Central Electoral Commission. The results showed that the current mayors of the capital city Riga, the western port city of Ventspils, and most of other big cities and smaller municipalities will be able to keep their posts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US levels sanctions against Russia over electio... Dec '16 Battle Tested 37
News Interview: Riga "16+1" summit continues win-win... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Nenad Stevovic 1
News Latvia bans sales of energy drinks to under-18s (Jun '16) Jun '16 Steve Skulte 1
News How my grandmother's chutzpah helped Sugihara r... (Apr '16) Apr '16 uther pendragon 3
News VIDEO: The West Isn't Out to Save Ukraine; It's... (Jun '15) Jun '15 HNC 3
News EU not sure where Ukrainian 'Frankenstein monst... (May '15) May '15 FASCIST Ukraine 4
News Fastest cargo train linking China, Europe to ad... (May '15) May '15 xss test 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,155 • Total comments across all topics: 281,516,552

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC