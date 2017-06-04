Local elections in Latvia bring little change
The local elections in Latvia have brought little change to the Baltic country's municipalities, according to the preliminary results announced on Sunday by the Central Electoral Commission. The results showed that the current mayors of the capital city Riga, the western port city of Ventspils, and most of other big cities and smaller municipalities will be able to keep their posts.
