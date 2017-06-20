Latvia welcomes NATO troops

Latvia welcomes NATO troops

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

A welcoming ceremony was held at a military base outside Riga on Monday for the Canada-led multinational NATO battle group which was deployed to Latvia as part of NATO's Enhanced Forward Presence in the Baltic states and Poland. Greeting the troops at the Adazi base was NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, Latvian President Raimonds Vejonis and Defense Minister Raimonds Bergmanis, as well as Canadian Defense Minister Harjit Singh Sajjan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US levels sanctions against Russia over electio... Dec '16 Battle Tested 37
News Interview: Riga "16+1" summit continues win-win... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Nenad Stevovic 1
News Latvia bans sales of energy drinks to under-18s (Jun '16) Jun '16 Steve Skulte 1
News How my grandmother's chutzpah helped Sugihara r... (Apr '16) Apr '16 uther pendragon 3
News VIDEO: The West Isn't Out to Save Ukraine; It's... (Jun '15) Jun '15 HNC 3
News EU not sure where Ukrainian 'Frankenstein monst... (May '15) May '15 FASCIST Ukraine 4
News Fastest cargo train linking China, Europe to ad... (May '15) May '15 xss test 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,042 • Total comments across all topics: 281,877,012

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC