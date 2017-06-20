Latvia welcomes NATO troops

A welcoming ceremony was held at a military base outside Riga on Monday for the Canada-led multinational NATO battle group which was deployed to Latvia as part of NATO's Enhanced Forward Presence in the Baltic states and Poland. Greeting the troops at the Adazi base was NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, Latvian President Raimonds Vejonis and Defense Minister Raimonds Bergmanis, as well as Canadian Defense Minister Harjit Singh Sajjan.

