Issey Ogata finds wonderland in Riga in 'Magic Kimono'

Issey Ogata has built his career on virtuoso one-man theater shows in which he changes characters, from drunken salaryman to female fishmonger, as easily as other actors change clothes, while amusing audiences and winning critical accolades with sui generis portrayals that dig down to universal human bedrock. The chameleon-like quality of the 65-year-old's acting has caught the attention of international filmmakers.

