Inese Laizane: The verdict of a Kirgizstan court against Latvian...

On 12 May 2017, in Kyrgyzstan, without giving a prior notice to the attorneys, a confidential court hearing was called and during a few hours, the judgment was issued in absentia and conviction was handed down against the following citizens of the Republic of Latvia - the former shareholder of Manas Bank Valeri Belokon and former executives of Manas Bank Jevgenijs Verbickis, Anita Lase and Yuri Kachnov. They were sentenced to serve 20-years custodial service, and property forfeiture was ordered.

