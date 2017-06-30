Great Demand for ABLV Bank Bonds
Riga, Latvia, 2017-06-30 07:41 CEST -- ABLV Bank, AS has performed two new coupon bond issues, their total size amounting to USD 75 million and EUR 20 million at face value. The issues were performed under the Seventh Bond Offer Programme, and the bonds are planned to be included in the Nasdaq Riga regulated market - Baltic Bond List - on 4 July 2017.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US levels sanctions against Russia over electio... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Battle Tested
|37
|Interview: Riga "16+1" summit continues win-win... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Nenad Stevovic
|1
|Latvia bans sales of energy drinks to under-18s (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Steve Skulte
|1
|How my grandmother's chutzpah helped Sugihara r... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|uther pendragon
|3
|VIDEO: The West Isn't Out to Save Ukraine; It's... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|HNC
|3
|EU not sure where Ukrainian 'Frankenstein monst... (May '15)
|May '15
|FASCIST Ukraine
|4
|Fastest cargo train linking China, Europe to ad... (May '15)
|May '15
|xss test
|1
