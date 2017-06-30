Great Demand for ABLV Bank Bonds

Riga, Latvia, 2017-06-30 07:41 CEST -- ABLV Bank, AS has performed two new coupon bond issues, their total size amounting to USD 75 million and EUR 20 million at face value. The issues were performed under the Seventh Bond Offer Programme, and the bonds are planned to be included in the Nasdaq Riga regulated market - Baltic Bond List - on 4 July 2017.

