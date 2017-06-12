'Fear is minimal': Latvians question ...

'Fear is minimal': Latvians question need for Canada as Russia deterrent

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: CBC News

Kaspars Cabulis, right, pictured with his wife, Liga, worries the arrival of NATO troops could be seen by Russia as a provocation. As Canadian troops in Latvia unpack and get to know their new surroundings, they're also dealing with some skepticism from Latvians about how necessary it is to have them there.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US levels sanctions against Russia over electio... Dec '16 Battle Tested 37
News Interview: Riga "16+1" summit continues win-win... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Nenad Stevovic 1
News Latvia bans sales of energy drinks to under-18s (Jun '16) Jun '16 Steve Skulte 1
News How my grandmother's chutzpah helped Sugihara r... (Apr '16) Apr '16 uther pendragon 3
News VIDEO: The West Isn't Out to Save Ukraine; It's... (Jun '15) Jun '15 HNC 3
News EU not sure where Ukrainian 'Frankenstein monst... (May '15) May '15 FASCIST Ukraine 4
News Fastest cargo train linking China, Europe to ad... (May '15) May '15 xss test 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,301 • Total comments across all topics: 281,719,004

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC