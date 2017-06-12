DWWA judge profile: Raimonds Tomsons

As well as being Wine Ambassador at Prike Lativia, Raimonds Tomsons is Head Sommelier at restaurant Vincents in Riga, Latvia. He has been part of numerous sommelier competitions and has consequently won a broad selection of awards includig Best Sommelier in Latvia in 2008, 2009 and 2015, and Best Sommelier of the Baltics in Vana Tallinn Grand Prix competition in 2007, 2008 and 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Decanter Magazine.