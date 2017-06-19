Cultural: Famous stage director Andre...

Cultural: Famous stage director Andrejs Žagars to begin working ...

Thursday Jun 15

By the suggestion of Constantine Orbelian, artistic and acting director of Armenian National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet named after Alexander Spendiaryan, famous opera stage director and producer Andrejs Žagars from now on will hold the position of the Advisor for International Affairs of the Artistic Director of the theatre on voluntary basis. By the agreement of the parties, Mr. Žagars will present a new staging of G. Verdi's "Traviata" during the 85th theatrical season at the Opera and Ballet theatre of Armenia.

