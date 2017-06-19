Cultural: Famous stage director Andrejs Žagars to begin working ...
By the suggestion of Constantine Orbelian, artistic and acting director of Armenian National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet named after Alexander Spendiaryan, famous opera stage director and producer Andrejs Žagars from now on will hold the position of the Advisor for International Affairs of the Artistic Director of the theatre on voluntary basis. By the agreement of the parties, Mr. Žagars will present a new staging of G. Verdi's "Traviata" during the 85th theatrical season at the Opera and Ballet theatre of Armenia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US levels sanctions against Russia over electio...
|Dec '16
|Battle Tested
|37
|Interview: Riga "16+1" summit continues win-win... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Nenad Stevovic
|1
|Latvia bans sales of energy drinks to under-18s (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Steve Skulte
|1
|How my grandmother's chutzpah helped Sugihara r... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|uther pendragon
|3
|VIDEO: The West Isn't Out to Save Ukraine; It's... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|HNC
|3
|EU not sure where Ukrainian 'Frankenstein monst... (May '15)
|May '15
|FASCIST Ukraine
|4
|Fastest cargo train linking China, Europe to ad... (May '15)
|May '15
|xss test
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC