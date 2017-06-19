Crocker Art Museum shows works by renowned San Francisco painter Raimonds Staprans

This June, the Crocker Art Museum opens a vibrant exhibition of works by Raimonds Staprans, a Latvian-born painter of landscapes, architectural elements, and still lifes with ties to California's Bay Area figurative movement and Pop art. With more than 55 paintings on view, Full Spectrum: Paintings by Raimonds Staprans affords many opportunities to appreciate Staprans' bold color and richly layered technique.

