Crocker Art Museum shows works by renowned San Francisco painter Raimonds Staprans

7 hrs ago Read more: Art Daily

This June, the Crocker Art Museum opens a vibrant exhibition of works by Raimonds Staprans, a Latvian-born painter of landscapes, architectural elements, and still lifes with ties to California's Bay Area figurative movement and Pop art. With more than 55 paintings on view, Full Spectrum: Paintings by Raimonds Staprans affords many opportunities to appreciate Staprans' bold color and richly layered technique.

